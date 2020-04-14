Thalapathy Vijay Worried About His Son Jason Sanjay Who Is Stuck In Canada Amid Pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has left everyone worried. The pandemic has shaken the world and everyone is worried about their near and dear ones. Celebrities are reaching out to their fans on social media and urging everyone to stay at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, there are several Indian citizens who are stuck in other parts of the world and their family members are worried about their safety. According to reports, one of them is South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay whose son Jason Sanjay is stuck in Canada.

As per reports, Vijay is worried about his son who went to Canada for higher education. Even though the reported cases in Canada are far less, the Tamil actor is concerned about his son's well being. Thalapathy Vijay is in India with his wife Sangeetha and his daughter Divya Saasha while his son cannot get out of Canada.

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is pursuing a course in filmmaking. Recently, Jason Sanjay also made it to headlines as he was directing a few short films that were a part of his studies. According to the reports, Jason too wants to follow his father's steps and make a career in the Tamil film industry. A while back, there had been reports suggesting that director Shankar was planning a dual hero film starring Dhruv Vikram and Jason Sanjay in the pivotal roles. However, nothing was confirmed by the director or the actors.

According to reports, Vijay has been asking his son to stay safe and to remain indoors. For those who are not aware, Jason Sanjay has already made his debut on the big screen. The star kid made an 11-second cameo with his father in the 2009 song Naan Adichaa Thaanga Maata from the film Vettaikaran.

