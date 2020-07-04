Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gives Kathir's Father A Platform For His Acting Debut; Read

Kathir has managed to establish himself as a prominent actor with his 2013 debut film, Madha Yaanai Koottam. After receiving a lot of appreciation for his acting, Kathir then gave his audience two more outstanding performance in his films Kirumi and Vikram Vedha. Some of Kathir’s most prominent works include his performance in the Thalapathy Vijay film Bigil. The actor was seen alongside one of the most known stars of the Southern film industry.

Kathir on his father's acting debut

Kathir recently shared a post on his social media and revealed some interesting fact about his father. He revealed that his father has been a part of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Master. He revealed that his father had always dreamt about being an actor. The actor is extremely happy that his father’s dream of becoming an actor came true after they did Master.

Other than Master, Vijay Sethupathi has also shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Vikram Vedha.

Kathir took to his Twitter account to share a couple of pictures of his father. He also captioned the post with a sweet message about how their journey has always been an inspiration to him. Here is Kathi’s post for his father.

The journey of these 2 has always been an inspiration.Their passion & dream is the reason for what I’m today(And I call these souls Appa & Amma)After 53 years,his dream to act has come true bcoz of our #Master Though it's a very small portion,it has fulfilled his lifelong dream! pic.twitter.com/JwVmBrKsjS — kathir (@am_kathir) July 3, 2020

More about Master

Master is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has been produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupati, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ramya Subramanian.

Initially, the film was going to be released on April 9, 2020, but the release was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The film is going to be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

More about Kathir

On the professional end, Kathir will be seen in his upcoming movie, Sarbath. The film is being produced by Seven Screen Studios and directed by Prabakaran. The film stars Kathir and Soori as the leading characters of the film. Sarbath was initially slated to release in December 2020 but there could be some delays due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

