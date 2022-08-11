Actor Tovino Thomas is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Thallumaala, which will hit the theatres on August 12. The cast is currently busy promoting the upcoming action-comedy flick for which they were supposed to visit the HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode, but the event was cancelled due to an uncontrollable crowd in the mall. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Huge crowd gathers at the Hilite Mall in Kozhikode, Kerala where the promotion of an upcoming Malayalam movie titled, 'Thallumaala' was to be held. The promotional event was eventually canceled. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/49V4kSfMuw — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Tovino Thomas says he had never seen such a 'huge crowd'

The video saw fans gathered in huge numbers at the venue where the cast was about to promote Thallumaala. On Wednesday, Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and said that he has never seen such a huge crowd. He said, "I wasn't sure of coming back alive. Thank you Kozhikode for all the love".

Helmed by Khalid Rahman, the forthcoming action flick has been written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza. The film has been bankrolled by Ashiq Usman and it stars Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles.

As per the official synopsis of the film, Thallumaala revolves around a series of fights in the life of a young man named Wasim. Among these fights, the one that ends up topping the list is the massive fight that breaks out on his wedding day, which transforms Wasim into Manavalan Wasim, the internet sensation he is today. The fact that his bride was Beepaathu, an even bigger internet celebrity, only makes things worse.

Image: ANI/Instagram/@tovinothomas