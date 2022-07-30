'Vazhakku': Tovino Thomas Shares Intriguing First Look Of His Character From Next Film

Tovino Thomas is well known for his films including Minnal Murali, Forensic, Mayaanadhi and many more, and is now gearing up to wow fans yet again with his work on the big screen. The actor took to his social media accounts on July 30 and shared an intriguing glimpse into his upcoming project. He will soon be seen in Vazhakku, and the actor's look in the film piqued fans' interest in its release.

Tovino Thomas's first look from Vazhakku

The much-loved actor took to his social media account on Saturday and posted the first glimpse of his character from the upcoming Sanal Kumar Sasidharan directorial. In the poster he shared online, the actor's character is seen driving a car through what appears to be a forest. He looks into his side-view mirror at a young girl, who appears to be in distress. Sharing the Vazhakku poster, Tovino Thomas hinted at the trailer releasing soon but did not mention a release date, leaving fans eager to know more about the film. Several fans and followers took to social media to hail the actor for the post and expressed their eagerness to watch the Vazhakku trailer.

Have a look at the Vazhakku poster here

Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of his film Vaashi, in which he took on a pivotal role alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film got its theatrical release on June 17, 2022 and saw the leading duo locking horns in the courtroom. The duo steps into he shoes of lawyers, who must battle it out in court and keep their feelings for each other aside. The trailer of the film teaser its plot as a voiceover stated that the movie will focus on "a case that will change their life, the judgement of this case will leave a mark on the society".

Tovino Thomas will also soon be seen joining hands with debutante director Jithin Lal for a film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which is touted to be a period film. The buzz around town is that the film will see Tovino Thomas sharing the screen with Krithi Shetty, and fans can't wait to see the duo on screen together.

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas