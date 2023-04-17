Thangalaan: Makers Share A 'slice Of Flesh', New Poster On Chiyaan Vikram's Birthday

Thangalaan makers, on the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram's 57th birthday, released an "Exclusive Making From the Sets" video in which the actor can be seen in an intense role. As the story of the movie is based on true events of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, the actor can be seen going through a drastic makeover on the sets. In the video released on YouTube, the cast and crew were spotted preparing for the film with high energy.

The almost two-minute-long video opened with Vikram holding a stick while gazing at the dense forest. Following that, the makers shared a glimpse of an action-sequence and how the crew prepared for it amid fire and dust. The making from the sets video also featured the makeup artists giving a complete makeover to Vikram to make his look more fierce. Fans also saw snippets of the movie in between the exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

Pa. Ranjith wishing the star on his birthday

The director of the film Ranjith shared a poster of the film on the occasion of Vikram's birthday. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir 😊Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan." Soon after the director posted the photo, fans took to the comments to post their reaction.

About Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram will play the lead role in the movie opposite Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Meanwhile, the movie is helmed by Pa. Ranjith and is produced by Gnanavel Raja. The film will be released under the banner of Studio Green and Neelam Productions. The music of Thangalaan is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Some other star cast includes Harikrishnan Anbudurai and Pasupathi.

The makers released the special snippet of the movie on the occasion of Vikram's birthday, which is on April 17. The actor looked rugged in the first look of Thangalaan while the director was overlooking the scenes from behind the camera. Reportedly, Thangalaan's "Slice of Flesh" is made with a massive budget.