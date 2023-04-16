Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi Head To Coimbatore Ahead Of PS2 Release

Ahead of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) release on April 28, actors Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Karthi have headed to Coimbatore for the promotions of the film. Chiyaan Vikram, on Sunday, shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring his PS2 co-stars. The above-mentioned actors could be seen posing outside a personal jet. Chiyaan Vikram could be seen sporting a beard look. He also had his hair tied in a bun. The actor was dressed in an all-white casual outfit.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishan could be seen wearing a green outfit, while AIshwarya Lekshmi looked pretty in a pink floral dress. Actors Karthi and Jayam Ravi looked uber cool in casual outfits. The PS2 cast wasn't accompanied by Aishwary Rai Bachchan, who plays an important role in the film. Check out the picture below:

More about Ponniyin Selvan 2

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 shared the film's trailer and music in a grand event on March 29 in Chennai. The trailer launch event was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman. The Oscar-winning composer has given music to the film.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released last year in multiple languages. The film marked the reunion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam after over two decades. The actor-director duo previously collaborated on the films Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007), and Raavan (2010). PS2 will mark the fifth film of Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam together.