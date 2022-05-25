'Thank You' Teaser Out: Naga Chaitanya Embarks On A Journey Of Self-improvement; Watch

Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Thank You, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Raashii Khanna. The makers of the film had fans over the moon as they released the much-awaited Thank You teaser and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect. The film has been directed by Vikram K Kumar and will release on July 8, 2022.

Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You teaser out

The Thank You teaser gave fans a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya as a young and successful businessman. He believes he is the sole reason behind his success but is called 'self-centred and arrogant. These comments take a toll on him and he realises the shortcomings of his behaviour and decides to go on a journey of self-improvement and self-discovery. The teaser also shows glimpses of his romantic life and takes viewers on a trip down memory lane as it includes glimpses from the actor's teenage years. The actor is featured in a dapper avatar as he showcases his bearded look and is often seen wearing formal outfits. The teaser also features some action scenes, but the story behind them is kept under wraps. Apart from Naga Chaitanya, the teaser also features glimpses of Rashi Khanna, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair and others.

Watch the Thank You teaser here

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

This is not the first time Naga Chaitanya will be seen joining hands with director Vikram K Kumar. The duo also worked together in the hit 2014 film titled Manam, which clocked eight years on May 25. The actor took to his social media account to celebrate the special day as she shared a picture of himself and the director. He mentioned he was 'thankful' for his journey in the film industry and wrote, "8 years of #Manam being on the floors today with @thisisvikramkumar and sharing the same passion .. probably the best way to celebrate this journey! Thankful."

It is interesting to note that the picture of the actor-director duo was clicked on the sets of their next project titled Dhootha. This web series will mark Naga Chaitanya's debut in the OTT world, and the series will release on Amazon Prime Video. It will also star Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tharun Bhascker, Prachi Desai and others.

Image: Twitter/@Rebel_Kartheek