The 'Complete Actor' Mohanlal's Recent Photoshoot Leaves Movie Buffs Puzzled

Mohanlal needs no introduction. He is arguably the finest natural actor of India who has been entertaining the audience for the last four decades. Recently, Lal's photoshoot had gone viral and it has left the fans guessing whether it is a teaser of his upcoming movie Drishyam 2 which has entered post-production.

Lalettan leaves fans guessing

It so happened that recently, the Complete Actor posted an image on his official Twitter handle where he can be seen posing for what supposedly might be from a scene of his next movie. In the photo, the veteran actor has worn a casual t-shirt paired with a denim jacket, black trousers, and shoes. What really stands out in this picture is that the photograph has been clicked in the Black & White background.

Concept Photography - Aniesh Upaasana pic.twitter.com/GaflYRlpFK — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 19, 2020

As soon as fans saw Lalettan's new photo, they wondered whether it is a scene from Drishyam 2. Here are a few of the reactions.

'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 thriller film that was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph that had featured Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It is tentatively planned to release in theatres on 26 January 2021. Lalettan will be reprising his role as Georgekutty.

READ: Mohanlal Says Soumitra Chatterjee's Death Is 'a Great Loss To The World Of Cinema'

Mohanlal's new & upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from Drishyam 2, yet another action thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph titled 'Ram' has entered post-production.

The Dashratham star's last movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' is yet to be released. It was originally scheduled for release on 26 March 2020, along with its dubbed version in multiple languages. However, the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the historical epic war film directed by veteran director Priyadarshan is yet to get a release date.

READ: Mohanlal To Join Hands With Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan For New Project?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.