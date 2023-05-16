The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 11: Adah Sharma Film Breaches ₹150 Crore Mark

The Kerala Story has been unstoppable at the domestic box office on day 11. Sudipto Sen's directorial has crossed ₹150 crore club in India, according to the latest figures. Reportedly, the Adah Sharma starrer earned ₹10.03 on Monday (last evening figures), taking the total box office collection till May 15 to Rs. 147.04 crores. The movie saw a drop in margin as compared to its previous days' collection.

As per the reports, The Kerala Story has seen almost a drop of 50 percent when compared to the box office collection of May 14, which was Rs. 23 crore. Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory is not slowing down soon… Hits double digits on [second] Mon, HIGHER than [first] Mon - ₹ 10.03 cr… All set to cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Tue]… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 147.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." Check the tweet below.

Adah Sharma expressing gratitude to fans

Adah Sharma has constantly been in touch with her fans ever since the release of The Kerala Story. Expressing gratitude on the success of her film, she tweeted, "Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, Our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched. BUT you ,the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no1 female lead movie the first week of all time! wow. Audience aap Jeet Gaye, you won, and now we go international #adahsharma." Check the tweet below:

Producers Guild of India condemns ban on the film

Producers Guild of India released a statement after The Kerala Story was banned in different states. The Adah Sharma starrer has been banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Producers Guild of India stated, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate." However, amid controversies, the film has been declared tax-free in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.