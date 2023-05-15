The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Reacts To Film's Success: Felt This Was Not Possible

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been doing well at the box office and has even crossed the ₹100 crore mark. After receiving lots of love and praise, the lead actress expressed gratitude and talked about how the audience had big dreams for her. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress also opened up about how she thinks that every film she does will be her last as she has no idea whether anyone will show faith in her again.

In a conversation with ANI, Adah Sharma was asked about the love she has received from the audience. In response, the actress said, "I think the audience's dreams for me were always bigger. Like they would always say that Adah should have been given this or that role." She further said that her dreams have finally come true and she feels extremely lucky. The 1920 actress also talked about her film's success.

Adah Sharma said that she could not believe that her film The Kerala Story has garnered so much admiration amid controversies. She thanked everyone for their support and said that her dreams have always been small. She either dreamt of playing with a dog or an elephant. "I wanted to do good roles but never knew how many I will get," the actress further added.

Adah Sharma on nepotism

During the interview, Adah Sharma also talked about nepotism in the industry. She said that she was fortunate enough to get a role like that and she never even dreamt of it. "I felt that this was not possible for a girl who does not belong to the industry to get so much love from the audience," she added.

The Kerala Story actress said that she felt touched that so many people watched her film and her motive to spread awareness among girls was a success. She also talked about how people were getting to know the actual story behind the incidents that unfolded in Kerala. The movie has been classified as a hit at the box office and was released in theatres on May 5, 2023.