The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Adah Sharma's Film To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma in a prominent role has managed to earn over Rs. 10 crore on the fourth day of its release at the domestic box office. The Sudipto Sen-helmed movie has so far earned approximately Rs. 45.72 crore and is moving towards Rs. 50 crore mark. The box-office collection of the film was shared by film critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS. Day 4 [Mon; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri; holiday]. Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Tue]. Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr [revised], Mon 10.07 cr. Total: ₹ 45.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." Soon after he revealed the collections of The Kerala Story, fans posted their reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, "After #TheKashmirFiles #TheKeralaStory is here to break the box office ceiling." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "It’s an eye-opening movie everyone should watch. I loved the screenplay and direction of the movie." Check the tweet below:

#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS… Day 4 [Mon; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri; holiday]… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Tue]… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr [revised], Mon 10.07 cr. Total: ₹ 45.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/x3MQUpv9zD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2023

Adah Sharma's reaction to the positive response to the film

The Kerala Story has received mixed reviews ever since its release in theatres on May 5. However, Adah Sharma looked on the bright side and expressed gratitude to her fans. She tweeted, "Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening. I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Grateful (sic)." Check her tweet below:

Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️… pic.twitter.com/iK8U3Sf0Bm — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

More on The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has been declared tax-free in many states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, The West Bengal government has banned the film surrounding its controversies. However, Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), issued a statement against the ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal.