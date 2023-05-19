The Kerala Story Director Opens Up On Backlash, Political Debate Around His Film

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen recently shared how the backlash against the film was something he was unprepared for. Sen revealed how though he had anticipated extreme reactions to his film he had not considered how this would translate to resistance. The director also commented on how the country has been debating over the wrong aspects of the film.

Sudipto Sen on his preparedness for film release

Director Sudipto Sen revealed how even though he was prepared to deal with some extreme reactions, the focused backlash is what he found himself unprepared for. He also commented how this perspective of his essentially rose form the fact that he considers the political debate surrounding the events of the film, unnecessary. Sen said, “I was not prepared for the backlash. I was set for the reaction and opposition, yes. This is because I never thought the political debate which has erupted, is necessary."

Sen comments on the political opposition



Sudipto Sen was part of the Mumbai conference which brought to light 26 women whose lives have allegedly been mirrored the events shown in the film. Referring to the same, Sen commented how political opposition from any party should have been nil for the film considering it was discussing the stories and lives of these women and many more like them. He said, "No political party should have opposed us because we are talking about stories of girls and their lives. If only they would have said ‘yes, these girls have gone through enough, let’s debate over different aspects to it’."

Sen shares his perspective on the politico-religious debate



The Kerala Story director pointed out how though it is political leaders who preach phrases like 'terror has no religion', when the subject is brought up, they are the first to add the angle of religion to it. Sen also reflected how he has always firmly held that the truth is on their side and hence were accordingly prepared for the reactions. He shared, "We have been taught by these political leaders only that terror has no religion. And when we started talking about terror, they brought in religion. This dichotomous situation was not expected. As a matter of fact, we were prepared because the truth was on our side, and we are almost vindicated."