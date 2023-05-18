My Heart's Desire Didi Watch Film Once: The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on The Kerala Story. The movie was banned by the West Bengal government under the Cinema Regulation Act 1954 earlier this month citing threat to peace and security in the state. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the state government must uphold law and order since the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Additionally, the court directed the film's creators to include a disclaimer noting the story is fictional and that there is no evidence to support the assertion that 32,000 women in Kerala were coerced into conversion and eventually radicalised.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's stay on the ban, The Kerala Story director said, "Maintaining law and order is a state subject. It can't be an excuse that the film won't be screened as a law and order situation can arise. It's my heart's desire that Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) to watch the film. The misconceptions she has are all untrue. So, I request her with folded hands to watch this film once. If she doesn't like it, we can debate."

Producer Vipul Shah requested West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to watch the film once. He said, "With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view."

The Kerala Story released in theatres on May 5 amid a huge uproar regarding the claims made in the movie. While some sections of the society have been appreciative of the movie for 'revealing the truth', some have called the film ‘propaganda’. Adah Sharma stars as the lead character in the film. It narrates the story of a young girl who aspires to be a medical nurse but manipulated to convert and eventually get radicalised.