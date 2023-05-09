The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen On Film Being Banned In West Bengal: I Requested...

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reacted to his film being banned in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, the director said it was "very unfortunate" that the state CM Mamata Banerjee banned the film without watching it. He called the decision "politically motivated" and urged Banerjee to watch the film first.

"Not a single untoward incident has happened in the state because of the film. The decision to ban the film is politically motivated. I request her to watch the film and then take any decision," ANI quoted The Kerala Story director saying.

Sudipto Sen continued, "I requested her to watch the film first and not to decide on people's opinions. You will like the film, you will be proud that the Bengali director made this responsible film." He also revealed that the film was doing "very well" in West Bengal for the last four days. "It was housefull there," said the director.

"After the ban decision by Mamata Didi the screening in the movie hall was stopped by some guys mid-way. I am not a politician, I am a filmmaker. I can only make a film, you want to see it or not that you guys will decide. There was no problem when the film was released in Kolkata for four days, suddenly Didi felt that there could be law and order issues," the director continued.

The Kerala story director added, "Mahua Moitra, Mamata Banerjee, they are the champion of free speech, human rights, when the Padmaavat movie was banned, Mamata Banerjee was the first political leader who came in support of the movie. But don't know what is the problem with my film that she thought that there is a law and order problem."

Why CM Mamata Banerjee baned The Kerala Story

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee banned The Kerala Story to "avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and maintain peace" in the state.