The Kerala Story Eyeopener On How Youth Are Enticed In Terrorism: JP Nadda After Screening

The Kerala Story clearly presents how the stage is set and how conspiracies are hatched to entice the youth to engage in terrorist activities, said BJP president JP Nadda while speaking with the media after watching the screening of the movie in Bengaluru. He further stated this is a new kind of terrorism without the involvement of bombs, pistols, or any ammunition and involves nefarious designs of getting the youngsters to join terrorist activities in such a manner that it becomes a ‘point of no return’ for them.

Nadda also referred to the comments made by the Kerala High Court and the former Kerala CM on the movie.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda's remarks at the screening of the movie '𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆' in Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/gP8O0YF7Ee — BJP (@BJP4India) May 7, 2023

‘Terrorism without bomb, gun, ammunition’: JP Nadda

“We have heard about bullets, bombs, automatic weapons used in terrorist activities. However, this new kind of terrorism (shown in The Kerala Story) doesn't involve the voice of bombs, ammunition, or a pistol. There's a new type of terrorism that is without ammunition, 'The Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion. It (the film) exposes how the youth are encouraged and diverted onto the wrong path. I believe The Kerala Story exposes this nefarious conspiracy and cautions about it,” BJP chief JP Nadda speaks about the film 'The Kerala Story' after watching the movie in Bengaluru.

Nadda also stated the Kerala HC and the former Kerala CM have also commented on The Kerala Story. “The Kerala High Court has passed a serious comment and a previous Chief Minister has also expressed his opinion about the seriousness of the issue. It’s an eye-opener about how the youth of the country are misled onto the wrong path and it also creates awareness in the society about the conspiracies that exist.”

It's important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to the movie in one of his public addresses during the party's campaign in Karnataka. "The film The Kerala Story is in vogue these days. How terroristic conspiracies are being nurtured in Kerala, a state which is otherwise known for being a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people, is unveiled by this film," said PM Modi.

‘People should watch The Kerala Story’: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda has also appealed to the people to watch The Kerala Story. “I think we all should watch The Kerala Story. The film is connected with the story of the country and the world. It’s universal and it needs to be exposed. The youth of the country should keep themselves away from such conspiracies,” he said.

The Kerala Story revolves around the life of Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah Sharma), a young woman from Kerala from a middle-class family. Like many middle-class women in Kerala, Shalini enrols herself in a nursing course in Kasaragod. There, she finds friends in her roommates Asifa (Sonia Balani), Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), and Nimah (Yogita Bihani).

Things start off happily for Shalini before Asifa entraps her and her three friends into a web of manipulation. Pitted against all the travails of being a woman in semi-urban Kerala, Shalini, and Geetanjali find a ready solution to their problems – offered by Asifa – located in conversion, and eventually subscription to the cause of the Islamic State, a terror group.