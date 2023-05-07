JP Nadda To Attend Special 'The Kerala Story' Screening; 'Salient Message To Young Women'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the screening of the movie 'The Kerala Story' on Sunday, May 7, in Bengaluru. The film, starring Adah Sharma, revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has also invited young girl students to join JP Nadda for a special screening of the movie at 8:45 PM, Inox, Garuda Mall, MG Road.

"The Kerala Story is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women," Surya said.

The hotly debated movie on conversion is at the centre of a nationwide discourse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi crediting it for exposing terror conspiracies and using it to bash the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

During a rally in Ballari, the prime minister said, "Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. The Kerala Story film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state."

"It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about Congress," PM Modi added.

The Opposition, however, accused BJP of using the platform of film-making to propagate its political opinions rather than educate the masses.

Anshu Awasthi, the spokesperson of Congress, said that movies are meant to educate individuals but the BJP politicises every issue for its political benefits. "They are making such movies to propagate their political needs," he said.

"These kinds of movies do not benefit anyone or the country. They do not solve the problem of unemployment or inflation. The BJP always uses these kinds of movies to distract people from real issues," Awasthi added

The ruling CPI(M) government in Kerala and the grand old party have alleged that the movie falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions both in India and around the world.