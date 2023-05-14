The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Shares Health Update After Accident: All Of Us Are Fine

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma, who reportedly met with an accident, shared her health update, reassuring fans that she was doing "fine". Adah tweeted on Sunday evening, "I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major, but thank you for the concern."

Earlier, director Sudipto Sen informed his followers that the The Kerala Story team won't be able attend a special film event due to some "emergency health issue." "Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra," read his tweet.

Meanwhile, a video of the actress interacting with her fans outside a movie theatre has gone viral. In the clip, Adah told a fan, "She is so pretty, and now I'm also an outsider, but I got a chance to do this... you can also get too. Possible... Possible hain."

The Kerala Story performs well at box office

Currently, The Kerala Story is performing very well at the box office. So far, the movie has earned Rs 112.99 crore in India, as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel. It has outperformed other releases running simultaneously in cinema halls. "#TheKeralaStory has crossed ₹ 100 cr nett mark on its 9th Day (Saturday) at the box office. It becomes 4th film of 2023 after #Pathaan #TJMM & #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan to cross cr mark. 2nd Saturday estimates HUGE ₹ 16-17 cr nett. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER," read trade anaylst Sumit Kadel's tweet.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in the lead. It claims to bring to life the stories of women converting their religion and being forcibly pushed into terrorism. The Kerala Story released in cinema halls on May 5.