The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Says 'I'm An Outsider' As She Interacts With Fans

Adah Sharma, who is basking in the success of her recently released film The Kerala Story, interacted with her fans as she stepped out on a movies date with her mother. In a viral video, the actress can be seen speaking to her fans outside the theatres. She says, "She is so pretty, and now I'm also an outsider, but I got a chance to do this... you can also get too. Possible... Possible hain."

It seems her fan shared her wish to be an actress with Adah. Meanwhile, the movie is running successfully at the box office. The movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club, becoming the fourth Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within a few weeks of its release, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



The Kerala Story box office success

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead. Currently, the movie is riding high on success as the movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club. So far, the movie has earned Rs 112.99 crore in India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 100 cr in style. The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #TheKeralaStory is the fourth #Hindi film to cross ₹ 100 cr [NBOC] in 2023," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

How Adah Sharma celebrated Mother's Day 2023

Meanwhile, Adah, on Mother's Day, shared a video with her mother thanking all the girls and boys who starred in The Kerala Story. In the video, Adah says, "Hey guys, this is Adah Sharma, and this is my mother." Then her mother adds, "Hi, on Mother's Day I must say I'm really proud of all the girls and boys who choose to do The Kerala Story. Towards the end, Adah says, "Happy Mother's Day," while her mother says, "Thank you."

Tthe movie has been has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. However, it has been banned in West Bengal. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in The Game of Girgit.