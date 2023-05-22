The Kerala Story Still Not Running In Kolkata Theaters Despite SC Stay Order On Ban

The Kerala Story is one of the most successful Indian films of 2023. However, it faced opposition in states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. After the Supreme Court's stay order on the ban of The Kerala Story in West Bengal, many halls in the state are still not running the film.

As per ANI, several hall owners are complaining that the cinema halls are booked up for the time coming weeks. Cinema halls are booked weeks before the release of films, as accommodations and arrangements have to be made for the film’s screenings. The Managing Director of Priya Entertainment, actor Arijit Dutta, spoke with the news agency and said that it’s impossible to cancel the slots that are already booked.

“This is a blockbuster movie but we are sorry as all the slots are filled up for the next two weeks. It’s not possible for us to cancel the booked slots to make a place for the new one,” said the Priya Entertainment Managing Director. However, Arijit Dutta said that after two or three weeks pass, The Kerala Story can be considered for screenings.

Hindrances for The Kerala Story in West Bengal

There are still no new circulars from the West Bengal government upon the staying of the ban against The Kerala Story. Director Sudipto Sen told the outlet upon the verdict that hall owners are reporting that they are ‘receiving calls’ for the film to not be shown. “We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal. We are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls not to show the film,” said Sudipto. The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee, still remains opposed to The Kerala Story.

Sudipto also said that he is currently working on learning about who are the people threatening the theatre owners. He will reveal their names to the public after the discovery, he added. As per the news agency, several moviegoers are interested in the film owing to the political debate surrounding it.