Tamil Actor Thennarasu Allegedly Dies By Suicide At His House In Chennai

Tamil actor Thennarasu who was known for his work in the Tamil movie Marina has reportedly died by suicide. The tragic loss of one of the talented young actor in the Tamil movie industry has sent shockwaves across the nation. According to a report by Times Of India, Thennarasu hanged himself to death at his house in Mylapore, Chennai. The reason for him taking such a drastic step has been mentioned as a family dispute.

Tamil actor Thennarasu dies by suicide

Thennarasu lived with his family in Mylapore, Chennai. He had married his girlfriend three years ago. The couple also has a two-year-old child. The report said that Thennarasu was addicted to alcohol. He regularly had arguments with his wife. Thennarasu hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan after a heated argument with his wife. The police have registered a case and are now conducting an investigation based on the information given by those who were nearby his house. India TV’s report mentions that Thennarasu’s death has come across as a shocker in his neighbourhood as he was said to be very jolly and cheerful.

On the work front

Thennarasu gained popularity with his role in the hit movie Marina. The movie featured Sivakarthikeyan and Oviya in the lead and released in 2012. The movie went on to become a huge hit. Thennarasu had played a key role in the movie. In the movie helmed by Pandiraj, Thennarasu had played the role of Sivakarthikeyan’s friend. Apart from Marina, Thennarasu has featured in several other Tamil films. Mostly he was seen playing the role of the hero’s friend. He was seen in various supportive roles in his acting career.

Fans pay their respects to Thennarasu

As soon as the news of Thennarasu’s death spread on social media, netizens took to various social media platforms and paid their tributes to the late actor. Several fans tweeted with the hashtag, #RIPThennarasu. Here is a look at some of the condolences shared by netizens on Thennarasu’s death.

