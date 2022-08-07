Actor Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, which is set to release on August 18, this year. The Raanjhanaa actor's fans are elated as they are going to witness their favourite actor on the big screens after consecutive OTT releases.

Since the announcement of the film, the makers have been teasing fans with interesting updates and now, they have released the highly-anticipated trailer of Thiruchitrambalam.

Thiruchitrambalam trailer out

The makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the forthcoming comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam which sees Dhanush as a delivery boy who has to face various hurdles in order to live a peaceful life. The Gray Man actor seems to have some serious differences with his father (played by Prakash Raj), who is also a policeman, and the upcoming film will show how Dhanush will resolve the issues. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna's characters and both equally shine in the clip. Watch the trailer here:

Fans were elated to watch the trailer of Thiruchitrambalam as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "Pride of Indian Cinema... Actor, Producer, Director, Lyricist, Singer and 4 National award holders (2 as actor & 2 as producer)... The name is Dhanush (sic)". Another fan commented, "I like the trailer very much especially D and Nithya combo scenes and Anirudh BGM Feel good film on the way (sic)". Several others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is ringing into the success of his recently released film The Gray Man, which received much love and appreciation from the fans and celebs worldwide. The Atrangi Re actor also confirmed that he will be a part of the expanding universe of The Gray Man. The 39-year-old released an audio clip which saw his character Avik San warning Six (played by Ryan Reynolds) to steer clear on his way. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan @agbofilms @netflix @therussobrothers (sic)".

Apart from this, on the professional front, Dhanush also has Vaathi and Naane Varuven in the pipeline.

(Image: @Naane_Varuven/Instagram)