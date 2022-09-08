'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Director Vamsee Spills Beans On Anupam Kher's Character In Film

Telugu star Ravi Teja, who is known for his action and acting skills, is all set to star in his first Pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie is one of the most awaited films which will also see National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Talking about the actor's role, director Vamsee recently spilt some beans about his character.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, film director Vamsee recently opened up on his upcoming Pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao. During the conversation with the leading daily, Vamsee revealed Anupam Kher will play a crucial character in the film, who will be very close to Tiger. The actor will portray the role of an Intelligence Bureau officer from Delhi. The director said, "It is a very crucial character and it is throughout the movie. He is the one who plays the key role in the life of Tiger. He is playing an IB (Intelligence Bureau) Officer from Delhi." He also added how Kher's presence has improved the film's cast's stature.

Last month, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his role in the upcoming film. In the photo, the actor could be seen sitting on a table while being dressed in a checked suit. The actor's hairdo hinted at his character from the 70s. Sharing the photo, the actor revealed that the film will mark the 528th movie of his career. The caption read, "My 528th film is Telugu one with great talent in every department! Happy to announce my 528th film. @raviteja_2628 This is Mass Maharaja TigerNageswaraRao acted Pan Indian movie. @abhishekofficl is producing this massive film directed by director @dirvamsikrishna."

Vamsee opens up on Tiger Nageswara Rao

The upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao is touted to be the biopic on an infamous thief and is set against the backdrop of a village named Stuartpuram. Vamsee revealed the film is his "dream project" and wants it to succeed like Nayakan, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. The filmmaker further added how much like SS Rajamouli, he also believes in telling stories hidden in India and its history. While signing off, the director said, "I always wanted to work on a film that becomes a trade mark in my career."

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher