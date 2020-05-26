Tovino Thomas Observes 30 Days Fast During Ramzan For The 'first Time', Shares Experience

Tovino Thomas, who recently celebrated Eid with his family, in a recent media interview with a leading portal, talked about observing fast during Ramzan. Tovino Thomas reportedly used to observe fast from the 27th day of Ramzan, however this year, the actor decided to observe 30 days of Ramzan fasting with his family.

Talking about his Ramazan fasting, Tovino disclosed that his increasing weight motivated him to take 30 days of fasting. Further in the interview, Tovino Thomas revealed that this year's Ramzan fasting gave him a chance to introspect and find his happiness. He also revealed that he breaks his fast with meals that have moderate protein and fat.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas was in the middle of Minnal Murali's first shooting schedule when the lockdown was announced. The film that has Tovino Thomas playing the role of a superhero marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017).

Reportedly, Thomas is on a strict diet and exercise regime to maintain his look from Minnal Murali. Talking about the same in the interview, the actor said that he is making smart food choices and exercising regularly.

He revealed that he follows a balanced diet with the required proteins and fats. He further revealed that he is working on building a stronger core for which, he does alternate weight training with high-intensity CrossFit exercises. He also does push-pull legs, rope, Bulgarian bag, handbag, punching bag and many other interesting exercises.

Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali soon after the lockdown ends. The official poster of the forthcoming movie was recently released by the makers, amping up the excitement of the moviegoers. Check out the poster:

Besides the following films, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

