Aamir Ali's Weekend Round Up: Know How The Actor Celebrated Eid 2020

Aamir Ali is a popular face of television, who has appeared in a few Bollywood movies as well. Aamir Ali has satarred in movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?, and Raakh. He is also a popular actor on TV who has starred in popular television shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Kya Dill Mein Hai. Aamir Ali also participated in Nach Baliye 3 with Sanjeeda Sheikh. Here's a look at the actor's weekend round-up in short-

Aamir Ali’s weekend round-up

Aamir Ali took to his Instagram story to wish his fans 'Chand Mubarak'

Another story posted by Aamir Ali which says, Namaz at home with family!

Aamir Ali’s post in which he is wearing a grey t-shirt which is giving major workout look goals is amazing. Aamir’s charming beard look amid the coronavirus lockdown is just impeccable. Have a look at Aamir Ali in this picture below which he posted yesterday, ie, Sunday, May 25.

Keep calm n stay healthy .. #fitness #health

Aamir Ali’s throwback picture in which he is wearing a traditional attire, which is a Khaki coloured kurta. He is reminiscing the days when people used to go to their friends and relatives' places to greet Eid Mubarak. His caption says it

Days wen goin to ur friends home was fine .. Eid Mubarak rest of de world, india celebrates on Monday ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š.. #happysunday #sunday

Aamir Ali showing his happy side in these pictures below. It seems like he is enjoying the lockdown time at home and quarantining with a positive attitude. Have a look at this Aamir Ali’s "happy life and loving your life" post.

#love the #life u #live .. #live de #life u #love.. ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š

Aamir Ali in this video urges fans to stay at home and observe the auspicious festival with their loved ones.

Plz understand n keep everyone safe.. #staypositive #staysafe #love

Throwback picture of Aamir Ali posted by him on this Instagram day before yesterday. The picture’s caption says that "this day last year". Have a look at this throwback picture of Aamir Ali.

Last year around de same time ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰.. #throwbackthursday #sametimelastyear

