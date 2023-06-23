Tovino Thomas Concludes Filming For Investigative Thriller Anveshippin Kandethum

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas' latest release 2018: Everyone Is A Hero ended its theatrical run with over Rs 200 crore collections at the worldwide box office. The disaster movie, based on the 2018 Kerala floods, also received critical acclaim for its subject matter. After the film's success, fans will be excited to learn that Thomas has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming title.

3 things you need to know:

Anveshippin Kandethum, Tovino Thomas' next after 2018, will see him essaying a cop.

The movie is billed as an investigative thriller.

It went on the floors earlier this year in March and has now completed filming.

Investigation Wrapped up: Anveshippin Kandethum team concludes filming

Tovino Thomas, the other cast members and crew wrapped up the shooting for Anveshippin Kandethum, an upcoming Malayalam thriller. The makers took to social media and shared a video announcing the conclusion of filming. Darwin Kuriakose, the director, captioned the post, “Investigation Wrapped up, in front of you soon.” See the video here.

Tovino Thomas in cop avatar again



Thomas previously featured as a cop in films such as Kalki and Ezra. In the Anveshippin Kandethum, he will be seen in the role of sub-inspector Anand Narayanan. A teaser also gave a glimpse of his look in the film. The first-look poster had indicated that Anveshippin Kandethum will be darker in its theme than the movies Thomas has previously worked in.

(A poster for Tovino Thomas' Anveshippin Kandethum | Image: tovinothomas/Instagram)

Anveshippin Kandethum has been written by Jinu Abraham while the cinematographer is Gautham Shankar. Abraham had last worked with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kaduva, an action thriller. Alongside Thomas, other actors like Alencier Ley Lopez, Siddiqui, Aadhya Prasad and others will also be seen in the upcoming film.