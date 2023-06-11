Tovino Thomas Starrer Nadikar Thilakam First Look Poster Out, Actor Exudes Superstar Vibes

Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar Thilakam is all set to go on floors on June 27. After announcing the film last year, the makers revealed the first look. The 2018 actor took to his Twitter to share the first look of his character.

‘Shine on you crazy diamond’ reads the poster featuring Thomas. In the foreground, one can see the actor, clad in an animal print shirt, lounging on a red sofa. The film’s name features on the side, while the actor poses for the camera with sunglasses on.

Sharing the poster on his Twitter, the actor wrote ‘A star is born to shine’. The actor plays the role of a superstar in the upcoming movie. The poster has been creating buzz amongst the fans soon after its release.

Tovino Thomas to play the role of a superstar in Nadikar Thilakam

The 34-year-old actor is all set to play the role of superstar David Padikal in the film. He will essay the role of an actor who has been in the industry for 7 years. The film will narrate the journey of the star and the difficulties he faced in life.

Written by Suvin Somasekharan and directed by Lal Jr, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. This is the production house’s first ever venture into Malayalam films. Actor Shoubin Sahir is reported to play a pivotal role in the movie as well.

Tovino Thomas in 2018

(Tovino Thomas from the movie 2018. Image: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of his recent film 2018. The Malayalam movie starring the actor in the lead role has taken the box office by storm. The film has surpassed records to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

The film 2018 is based on a real life tragedy, the destructive flash floods that took place in Kerala. The movie narrated the tale of a community that is brought closer together by shared misery. 2018 is available to stream on OTT platform.