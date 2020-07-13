Tovino Thomas' 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Makers Lodge Complaint With Police Over Piracy

Kilometers and Kilometers producer Anto Joseph recently registered a complaint with the police after a few clips from the upcoming film surfaced on multiple social media groups, claimed a media report. The report published on Sunday revealed that the crime branch started the investigation after Anto's complaint and is sure to make a breakthrough in the coming days. The report further revealed that the police and makers are still unsure if the Tovino Thomas starrer has got leaked online or not. As of yet, the makers of the Tovino Thomas starrer are tight-lipped about the piracy.

Kilometers and Kilometers is currently in post-production. The makers reportedly handed over the film to a studio for sound mixing. The forthcoming movie was slated to release on March 12, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release date was pushed indefinitely.

#StayHomeStaySafe Everything will be alright. #BreakTheChain Kilometers and Kilometers Posted by Tovino Thomas on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Names Baby Boy 'Tahaan Tovino'; Says 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Him!'

Kilometers and Kilometers satellite rights sold?

Since Kilometers and Kilometers was scheduled for March 2020, the makers of the Tovino Thomas starrer reportedly sold the satellite rights to an entertainment channel beforehand. Kilometers and Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas and debutant India Jarvis in the lead, narrates the tale of a tour guide, who takes an American traveller on a ride around Kerala. The Tovino Thomas starrer also features actors like Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. The makers of the film, a few months back, released the trailer of the movie, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas And Lidiya Blessed With A Boy, Named Him Tahaan; Here's What His Name Means

Kilometers and Kilometers marks the directorial debut of Jeo Baby. The forthcoming movie is jointly produced by Tovino Thomas, Sinu Sidharth, Anto Joseph, and Ramshi Ahamed under their respective production banners. Interestingly, Kilometers and Kilometers marks Tovino Thomas' debut as a producer.

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali soon after the lockdown ends. The movie that marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017) is reported to be a super-hero flick. The official poster of the forthcoming movie was released by the makers a few months ago, amping up the excitement of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Does A Perfect Headstand And Follows It With A Split; Watch The Video

Besides the upcoming film, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Kala' Is A Thriller That Touches Upon 'human Evolution', Says Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.