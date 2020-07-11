Tovino Thomas' 'Kala' Is A Thriller That Touches Upon 'human Evolution', Says Director

Rohith VS, Tovino Thomas, and the whole cast and crew of Kala, on Friday, shared the first poster of the forthcoming Malayalam film on their respective social media handles. The movie that marks Tovino Thomas and Rohith VS' first collaboration together is a thriller, revealed the director in a recent media interview with an online portal. He added that the movie would explore the concept of man vs wild through its narrative. Kala's story would also touch upon human evolution, exclaimed the director in the interview.

Here's Kala first poster:

Rohith VS to turn producer with Kala?

Kala's poster credits Rohith VS as the co-producer of the film. Talking about the same, Rohith said that he and Tovino Thomas decided to co-produce the movie during their first meeting. He also revealed that Tovino Thomas was impressed with the narration and immediately agreed to be a part of the film. Kala's shooting will begin soon, said the director in the media interview.

Kala cast details

Besides Tovino Thomas, Kala also features actors like Lal, Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor, and a canine dog named Bazigar in prominent roles. The script of Kala is written by Rohith and newbie Yadhu Pushpakaran. Meanwhile, Akhil George will be handling the camera. The forthcoming movie marks Rohith VS and Akhil George's third association after Adventures of Omanakuttan (2017), and Iblis (2018).

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali soon after the lockdown ends. The movie that marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017) is reported to be a super-hero flick. The official poster of the forthcoming movie was released by the makers a few months ago, amping up the excitement of the moviegoers.

Besides the following films, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

