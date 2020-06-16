Tovino Thomas Does A Perfect Headstand And Follows It With A Split; Watch The Video

Tovino Thomas recently uploaded a workout video on his personal Instagram handle. The star uploaded a short video of him doing a headstand and also a headstand split. Many fans have been impressed by the star's dedication to fitness and his jaw-dropping moves.

Tovino Thomas recently took to his Instagram handle to upload a picture of himself doing a headstand. The video starts with Tovino jumping on a table and then performing a headstand. He then goes on to split his legs when they are up in the air. The star quickly gets back to his normal stance. The star has several posts of himself working out and is a fitness enthusiast. Many fans have responded to the star's post by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Learning to fly, says Tovino Thomas

In another one of Tovino's posts, he is seen doing a plyometric pushup. The actor looks like he is almost flying from the foundation. He captioned the picture with Pink Floyd's lyrics - "There's no sensation to compare with this, Suspended animation, a state of bliss, Can't keep my mind from the circling skies, Tongue-tied and twisted just an earth-bound misfit, I"

Tovino Thomas also gave out the news that he has had a baby boy and is extremely pleased. He has a daughter with his wife Lidiya, who has been his longtime girlfriend and now wife.

On the work front, he was last seen in the movie Forensic, which was a mystery-thriller film and was written by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. He featured with Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Saiju Kurup in the film. He will also be seen in two new movies called Kilometers & Kilometers and Kurup. Kilometers & Kilometers will be a Malayalam road-journey film.

Written by Deepu Pradeep and starring Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva and Basil Joseph, the movie will show the journey of an Indian man with a foreigner. The movie was supposed to release on March but got postponed due to the pandemic.

