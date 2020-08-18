Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Kilometers And Kilometers' To Premiere On TV Before OTT Release

Tovino Thomas' Kilometers and Kilometers will be exclusively premiering on Asianet during Onam 2020. The movie initially was slated to release on the OTT platform, however, Tovino Thomas recently shared a short video revealing that the upcoming film will premiere on television ahead of its digital premiere. Interestingly, Kilometers and Kilometers is the first Malayalam movie to release directly on national television before its theatrical release.

Kilometers and Kilometers' trailer:

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' Kilometers And Kilometers First Look Revealed; See Poster

All details about Kilometers and Kilometers

Kilometers and Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas and debutant India Jarvis in the lead, narrates the tale of a tour guide, who takes an American traveller on a bike ride across the country. The film also features actors like Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by 2 Penkuttikal (2016) fame Jeo Baby.

The music of Kilometers and Kilometers is composed by Sooraj Kurup. Meanwhile, the cinematography is handled by Sinu Sidharth and the movie is edited by Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Prakash. Kilometers and Kilometers is produced by Anto Joseph and Tovino Thomas under their respective production banner. Interestingly, the film marks Tovino Thomas' debut as a producer.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Unveils First Poster Of Rajisha Vijayan-Shine Tom Chacko Starrer 'Love'

Kilometers and Kilometers release rushed due to piracy fears?

Kilometers and Kilometers producers fear that the forthcoming movie will be released online before its theatrical release. So, the makers of the movie decided to expedite the film's release, leading to its television premiere. The Tovino Thomas starrer will premiere in the last week of August on Asianet as an Onam release.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Relaxes In A Backyard Amid Lockdown, Says 'At Peace'

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas will next be seen in Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The film is a superhero flick that is yet to go on floors. The movie will reportedly go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides. The film marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017). Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play a prominent role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. Thereafter, Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Heading To OTT Amid Piracy Fears?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.