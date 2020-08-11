Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Heading To OTT Amid Piracy Fears?

Tovino Thomas' forthcoming movie Kilometers and Kilometers will reportedly head for an OTT release. According to a report, Anto Joseph, one of the producers of the upcoming film is negotiating a deal with leading online portals for the movie's digital release. According to the report, the makers fear that the forthcoming movie will be released online before its theatrical release. Hence, they are expediting the talks of an OTT release for the Tovino Thomas starrer.

Tovino Thomas' Kilometers and Kilometers to release on OTT?

A few months ago, Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum released on Amazon Prime Video, which has reportedly encouraged the makers of Tovino Thomas' next to head for an OTT release in the wake of piracy threat. Reportedly, the makers of the Tovino Thomas flick will soon make an official announcement regarding the same.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Makers Lodge Complaint With Police Over Piracy

Kilometers and Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas and debutant India Jarvis in the lead, narrates the tale of a tour guide, who takes an American traveller on a ride around Kerala. The Tovino Thomas starrer also features actors like Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. Kilometers and Kilometers is currently in post-production.

The Tovino Thomas starrer is directed by 2 Penkuttikal fame Jeo Baby. The forthcoming movie also marks Tovino Thomas' debut as a producer. It is jointly produced by Tovino Thomas, Sinu Sidharth, Anto Joseph, and Ramshi Ahamed under their respective production banners. A few months ago, Kilometers and Kilometers trailer was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Believes 'Guppy' Would Have Replicated Same Success As 'Forensic' On OTT

What's next for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will next be seen in the Basil Joseph-directed superhero film. The forthcoming movie, titled Minnal Murali, will go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides. The film that marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017). A few months ago, the makers of the Tovino Thomas starrer released the first poster of the upcoming film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcoming film, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. Thereafter, Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Shares Baby Boy Tahaan's Picture; Celebs And Fan Swoon Over Adorable Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.