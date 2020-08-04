Tovino Thomas Relaxes In A Backyard Amid Lockdown, Says 'At Peace'

Tovino Thomas, one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam film industry, is known to be quite active on social media platforms. The actor actively shares pictures on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his daily routines. Scrolling through his recent posts, one can see the actor has been spending time with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises. Now, Tovino Thomas shared a picture that features him relaxing on a recliner. Read on to know more about this story and check out the picture:

Tovino Thomas is now 'at Peace' amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Tovino Thomas shared a picture where he can be seen enjoying nature in a backyard. Sharing the picture, Thomas penned, ''At peace !! âœŒðŸ»''. The picture shared by the actor seems to have gained quite some attention from her fans. Fans quickly went into the comments section and showered love over the post shared. The comment section seems to be loaded with heart emojis. Check out the post shared by Tovino Thomas and the comments he received for the post:

(Image Credits: Tovino Thomas Instagram)

On the professional front, Tovino Thomas was last seen in several films in the year 2019. He was a part of Lucifer, Uyare, Virus, And the Oscar Goes To..., Luca, Kalki and Edakkad Battalion 06. He was also seen in a recent film, Forensic. In the film, he played the role of Dr Samuel John Kattookkaran. Forensic is co-directed by Akhil Paul & Anas Khan and the flick will feature Tovino Thomas and Manta Mohandas in lead roles. Kilometers and Kilometers, which stars him in the lead role, was set to release earlier this year but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will also be in the flick Minnal Murali, which is directed by Basil Joseph. The film is produced by Sophia Paul and under the banner name, Weekend Blockbusters. The movie will also feature Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan in key roles. Tovino Thomas' upcoming flick is penned by Arun, Anirudhan, and Justin Mathew.

Some of the most memorable films of Tovino Thomas are Ennu Ninte Moideen, Guppy, Mayaanadhi, Theevandi, and others. These films also bagged the actor several awards and accolades. He has earned Filmfare Awards, Asianet Film Award, CPC Cine Awards, and others.

