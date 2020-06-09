Tovino Thomas Names Baby Boy 'Tahaan Tovino'; Says 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Him!'

Recently, Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya Tovino welcomed their second child and the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a loved-up picture with the newborn, which features the actor and his daughter starring at the new-born lovingly. With the picture shared, Tovino Thomas revealed that he and his wife have named the child, Tahaan Tovino and they lovingly call the little munchkin ‘Haan’. Take a look at the post:

Adding to the same, Tovino also thanked his fans and friends for all the wishes and loves. With the picture shared, Tovino wrote: “Can't take our eyes off our boy! ❤️We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!😇”. Tovino Thomas has been sharing several pictures and videos, entertaining masses on social media.

Recently, Tovino shared a video with his daughter, in which the actor is seen performing push-ups with his daughter, resting on his back. While Tovino Thomas can be seen exercising to a South chartbuster song in a sleeveless tee, which is accessorised with a pair of white sneaker shoes, his daughter, Izza Tovino, can be seen hugging her father from behind. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Tovino- On the professional front

Tovino was last seen with Mamta Mohandas in the much-acclaimed film, Forensic. Considered as the first Malayalam film to deal extensively with forensic science, Forensic follows the story of Samuel, who uses his forensic skills and discovers breakthroughs in a serial killing case as further victims are added to the list. The film gets interesting as Samuel teams up with Shikha and uncovers a piece of evidence that might lead to the killer's identity.

Starring Mamta Mohandas, Tovino and Reba Monica John, the much-loved film also got a wide release and hit theatres outside Kerala on the same day. Tovino is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a lot of interesting releases lined-up in the coming year. After Forensic, the actor will be next seen in Thallumaala with Soubin Shahir. Helmed by Muhsin Parari, Thallumaala is expected to release later in 2020. The actor also has Tick Tock in his pocket.

