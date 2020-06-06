Tovino Thomas Welcomes Baby Boy, Social Media Flooded With Congratulatory Posts; See Here

South Indian actor, Tovino Thomas and his wife Lydia Thomas welcomed a baby boy earlier today. The actor took to his Instagram to post the news of the little one's arrival. Here's what he said.

Tovino Thomas welcomes baby boy

Actor, Tovino Thomas on Instagram shared the happy news of the birth of his son. He added a picture of baby footsteps in blue colour signifying it is a boy. He did not add any caption to the post but simply put up this emoji, "ðŸ˜‡". Take a look:

Many of Tovino Thomas' fans took to the post to congratulate the actor. Other celebrities like Neeraj Madhav, Gayathri Arun and Sanju Sivram also congratulated the actor. Take a look:

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lydia Thomas were married in Irinjalakuda on October 25, 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Izza Thomas on January 11, 2016. The four-year-old is a frequent guest on her father's social media. Recently she was spotted turning Tovino's gym into her personal playground.

Adding a caption to the post, Thomas wrote, "Necessity is the mother of invention. When the lockdown closed her door to fun, she opened the one to my gym.

She made my cable crossover machine a resistance band swing. #cablecrossover #resistance band #swing #mygym #herplayground:.

In other news, Tovino Thomas' last silver screen release was Forensic on February 28, 2020. Directed by Anas Khan, Akhil Paul, the movie also cast R Menon Aditya, Dhanesh Anand and Rony David. The plot of the movie is based on a man who uses his forensic skills to find evidence and track down the serial killer before he adds any more victims to his list. Tovino plays the lead character called Samuel.

Soon after the country went for a nationwide lockdown. However, Tovino has a number of movies up for release post lockdown. He will be seen in Kurup, Kilometers and Kilometers, Minnal Murali, Thallumaala, Pallichattambi, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Bhoomi, 563 St. Charles Street and Tik Tok. But the release date of the movies have not yet been revealed.

