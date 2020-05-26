Dulquer Salmaan Expresses His Condolences To Tovino Thomas As His Film Set Gets Vandalised

Malayalam film industry recently received a shocking piece of news as according to reports, the set of Minnal Murali, one of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming films, was demolished. The film shoot was put on a hold back in the month of March after the coronavirus lockdown was announced. Read further ahead to know what actor Dulquer Salmaan had to say about the issue:

Dulquer Salmaan talks about the issue

Several filmmakers and actors have come forth to express their thoughts on the vandalisation of actor Tovino Thomas's set of Minnal Murali. One of these several celebrities is superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The Kali actor took to his official social media handle and tweeted about what he feels. She expressed his condolences to Thomas and spoke about his love for the whole team of the film.

In the tweet, Salmaan wrote, “So sorry to hear about this Tovi! Some don’t seem to realise the effort emotions talent and cost that goes into building and creating something. Supporting you and #sophia ma’am and the rest of the team! Lots of love.” Here is the tweet by Salmaan.:

So sorry to hear about this Tovi ! Some don’t seem to realise the effort emotions talent and cost that goes into building and creating something. Supporting you and #sophia ma’am and the rest of the team ! Lots of love. https://t.co/MCtqdy8VVg — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 25, 2020

According to reports, a church set was created for the shooting of the film Minnal Murali, and it has been destroyed by some miscreants on Sunday. It was meant for the second shoot schedule of the film. This incident has caught the eye of netizens and has taken social media by storm. According to reports, miscreants have also boasted about this vandalism of the set and have stated the reasons behind their activity. It has also been stated that it was destroyed as it was close to a temple in Kalady.



Minnal Murali will be the first time when Tovino Thomas will be easing in the role of a character with superpowers. This Tovino Thomas starrer will also feature Guru Somasundaram, Femina George, Aju Varghese, and Harishree Ashokan in the lead roles, along with other actors in crucial supporting roles. Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph. Fans of Thomas and Femina George are highly eager for the release of this film, either in the theatres or on OTT platforms.

