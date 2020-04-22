Uma Devi's Song For Jyothika's 'Ponmagal Vanthal Kalaigiradhey Kanave' Is 'truly Special'

Jyothika starrer Ponnamma is one of the most awaited films of this year. Recently, the makers have released the song from the movie titled Ponmagal Vanthal Kalaigiradhey Kanave. Well-known lyricist Uma Devi who has penned the lyrics of Ponmagal Vanthal Kalaigiradhey Kanave, in a recent interview with a publication, opened up about providing the lyrics for the song.

Uma Devi wrote the song on the occasion of Women's Day

Uma Devi revealed that she wrote the song, Ponmagal Vanthal Kalaigiradhey Kanave on an unforgettable day. Uma Devi further said that she penned the lyrics for the Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vanthal Kalaigiradhey Kanave track on the occasion of Women's Day, on March 8, 2020.

Uma Devi went on to say that she also attended some Women's Day meetings that day. Uma Devi revealed that all the ideas exchanged along with the opinions that she voiced out in these meetings went on to become an inspiration for her in the Jyothika starrer track, Ponmagal Vanthal Kalaigiradhey Kanave. Uma Devi called this song truly special for this reason.

Uma Devi has earlier penned two more songs for Jyothika

Uma Devi also spoke about her association with Jyothika. Uma Devi revealed that this is the third song that she is writing for Jyothika. Uma said that earlier she had penned the lyrics for the song, Adi Wadi Thimira for Jyothika which was also well-received by the masses.

Uma also said that she has penned the lyrics for composer Govinda Vasantha's song. An excited Uma Devi went on to say that she looks forward to attracting people with these songs penned by her. Talking about the Jyothika starrer Poonamma, the movie is helmed by JJ Federick. The movie also stars Thiagajaran, Bhagyaraj and Parthiban in the lead roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Surya.

