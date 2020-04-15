Mahesh Babu And His Kids Double Up In Laughter As He Foils His Son Winning At His Game

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has been in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and has been spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some of the sweetest moments he shares with his kids. A day ago she shared a conversation Mahesh Babu had with his son Gautam. She has shared a moment filled with laughter and fun between the father and his kids. Check out the adorable picture here.

Mahesh Babu’s family

In the picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu, his son Gautam and daughter Sitara are seen having some bonding time. In the post, Namrata Shirodkar revealed that her son was playing a game and was interrupted by Mahesh Babu and his daughter. She also mentions that rather than getting angry, her son began laughing. In the post, she compares her son’s behaviour to saint Gautam Buddha. In the post, Namrata Shirodkar asked netizens to stay home and stay safe. She wrote, ‘When the son is trying to win a game and the father n daughter intervene n spoil it and my Buddha son surrenders with a million dollar smile instead!! Finding each other!! #stayhome#staysafe find ur something to do 🤗🤗 share some with us .. we would love to hear!! #quarentine’ [sic]

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been spreading awareness about COVID-19. The couple has been urging their fans to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. Namrata Shirodkar shared a few pictures of Mahesh Babu and their children and asked her fans to use homemade masks. In the post, she wrote, ‘You don’t need to be a super-hero to wear a mask! Protect your loved ones with a MYOM - make your own mask! #MaskForAll’ [sic]

