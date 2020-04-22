Mahesh Babu Goofs Around With Daughter Sitara As Duo Makes Funny Faces At Camera

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has been in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the actor has been spreading awareness about the coronavirus, he has also been urging his fans to stay home. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor himself has been homebound and has been spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some of the sweetest moments from their family time with their kids Gautam,13 and 7-year-old Sitara. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his daughter Sitara. Check out the adorable picture.

Mahesh Babu spends time with Sitara

Mahesh Babu shared a picture with his daughter Sitara on his Instagram account. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen making a funny face at the camera. Mahesh Babu mentioned that he was just goofing around with his daughter Sitara when the picture was taken.

Mahesh Babu wore a grey coloured t-shirt and a pair of glasses, while his daughter wore a printed dress. While posting the pictures on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote that their goofing around has become the new normal. He mentioned, ‘Goofing around. The new normal. Stay home. stay safe. stay strong. #quarantineandchill @sitaraghattamaneni.’ [sic]

Mahesh Babu’s family

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been urging their fans to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. During the course of the lockdown, the couple has been sharing pictures on their social media. Pictures of the actors spending their time with their kids while having a game night or just simply having a conversation have gone viral. Fans of the actors have showered the pictures with likes and positive comments.

