Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Enjoy Qawalli And Delicacies At Iftar Night In Hyderabad

Ram Charan and Nagarjuna were snapped at a star-studded Iftar party in Hyderabad. Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared photos with the Telugu stars on social media, in which they were seen enjoying qawalli and some traditional Iftar delicacies. Ram Charan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Game Changer and took time out to indulge in some festivities ahead of Eid 2023.

The RRR star was dressed in an all-black look consisting of a Chinese collar shirt and similar coloured trousers. He posed for a picture with Elnaaz, holding a tea cup in his hand. Ram Charan's hair was styled in a sleek hairdo. In another photo, Nagarjuna was also spotted having a good time at the Iftar party. He wore a printed blue coloured shirt and black trousers. In a video shared on Instagram stories, it became evident that a qawwali programme was arranged for the guests by the hosts.

Elanaaz captioned her Instagram post, "Iftaar Party Hyderabadi Style good to catch up with y’all amazing people after so long, thanks for having me #ramadankareem (sic)." Netizens soon flooded the comments section with appreciation posts. For the evening, Elnaaz was dressed in a peach coloured Anarkali suit. She shone bright under the fairy lights and clicked glamorous pictures with the stars.

Ram Charan expecting first child with wife Upasana Kamineni

On the personal front, Ram Charan is expecting his first child with wife Upasana Kamineni. The couple announced their pregnancy back in December last year. After the international success of his last release RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, his upcoming film Game Changer is highly anticipated among the fans. Shankar is directing the pan-India film, co-starring Kiara Advani. It is said to a political thriller, and backed by SVC Productions. Recently, Dil Raju confirmed that Game Changer is eyeing Pongal 2024 release.