'Vaashi' Release Date Out: See Tovino Thomas And Keerthy Suresh In Film's Motion Poster

Popular actors from the industry Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Vaashi. The film will be helmed by Vishnu G Raghav and the makers released an all-new motion poster of the movie on Sunday and revealed the Vaashi release date to fans. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 17, 2022, and fans are eager for its release.

Vaashi release date

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh will be seen taking on the roles of advocates in the film, which is scheduled to get its theatrical release on June 17, 2022. Keerthy took to her social media account and shared the motion poster of the film as she announced its release date. The motion poster saw various aspects and objects from the courtroom and although it did not reveal much about the plot, it piqued fans' interest in the upcoming Malayalam film. In the caption of the post, the actor hinted at a 'face-off' as the video saw the duo opposite each other in court. The background score of the video also added to the suspense of the upcoming movie. Suresh captioned the post, "Presenting the motion poster of #Vaashi! Coming soon to screens near you! Their face-off begins on June 17th"

Have a look at the Vaashi motion poster here

The Vaashi cast will consist of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh taking pon the roles of Advocate Ebin Mathew and Advocate Madhavi Mohan respectively. The Minnal Murali superstar had earlier shared a poster of the film and hinted that the duo were once close before they were forced to go head-to-head. He mentioned it was the 'smile before the storm' as the adorable poster saw the duo in traditional attire as they smiled at each other.

The first look of the actors was also earlier unveiled, in which Keerthy was seen seated in a chair in court as her co-star stood behind her with documents in his hand. Keerthy shared the first look of the film and mentioned she was excited for her fans and followers to watch it on the big screen. She wrote, "Presenting the first look my next in Malayalam! #Vaashi. I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it!"

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial