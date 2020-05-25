Telugu Actor Vanisri's Son Abinay Venkatesh Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Vanisri's son Abhinay Venkatesh passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 23, 2020. Reports suggest that Abhinay's death occurred during the wee hours of Friday at his residence in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, as he passed away in his sleep. Reportedly, Abinay's last rites were performed at Vanisri's Chennai residence on Saturday.

Abhinay's death was confirmed by Telugu actor Babu Mohan. Mohan, in a media interview, confirmed Abhinay's death and also sent his condolences to the family. Abhinay Venkatesh was a doctor by profession - a sports physician based in Ooty. He was reportedly working with athletes to provide proper medication and treatment to mental health problems like depression, as well as hypertension and diabetes. He too was an athlete and reportedly enjoyed sports and fitness.

Vanisri was one of the most popular actors in Tollywood during the early 80s. She has starred in movies like Krishanveni (1974), Prem Nagar (1971), Dusshera Bullodu (1971), among others. In an acting career spanning more than 40 years, Vanisri has worked with actors like Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, N. T. Rama Rao, Venkatesh, among others. Vanisri who has featured in several Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi movies, quit her acting career in the 70s to marry Dr Karunakaran. She has two children- Anupama and late Abhinay Venkatesh.

Vanisri made a return to cinema after a hiatus in the 1980s. In her second innings, Vanisri has been part of movies like Bobbili Raja (1990), Peddiniti Alludu (1991), among others. Vanisri was last seen on the silver screen in Telugu movie- Badradri Ramudu. The movie, starring Ali, Radhika Kumaraswamy, and Chalapathi Rao in the lead, narrates the tale of the youngest member of a musical family, and his tryst with his estranged wife.

After the Telugu movie, Vanisri took a break from acting. Recently, Vanishri made her television debut with Prema Nagar. Interestingly, the title of the show is inspired by Akkineni Nageshwar Rao and Vanisri's 1971 movie of the same name. The show was launched in July 2019 and was reported to be hit among the telly viewers.

