Kiara Advani's Punjabi Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Kiara Advani has been a part of several movies that have been received positively by the audience. The actor kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Fugly. Some of the most notable films of Kiara Advani include Fugly, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and several others. Kiara Advani's Good Newwz has several Punjabi songs that grabbed massive attention. With all that said now, here are some of Kiara Advani's Punjabi songs that one can groove to:

Kiara Advani's Punjabi songs

Sauda Khara Khara

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh were highly lauded for their performance in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz. The movie focuses on the concept of In Vitro Fertilization. Kiara Advani along with other actors enthralled the audience with their Punjabi dance number, Sauda Khara Khara.

The song is known to be a remix version of a song sung by Sukhbir holding the same name. The Punjabi music video features Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar who can be seen dancing to some Bhangra beats. Sukhbir is also featured in the music video. The highlight of the song is Akshay Kumar's twisted naagin dance. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar and is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir, and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Chandigarh Mein

The filmmakers have added an extra edge to the film with their songs. The very first song of the movie titled Chandigarh Mein left the viewers in splits and created a huge buzz. The Punjabi song has been sung by popular Punjabi singers Harry Sandhu, Badshah, and Asees Kaur. The music video features the lead actors including Kiara Advani dancing to the Punjabi party song.

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting their epic dance moves in stunning outfits. Penned by Tanissh Bagchi, the song makes one hit the dance floor and groove. Check out the music video featuring Kiara Advani and other actors:

Zumba

The music video of this song features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and they can all be seen grooving to the catchy rhythm of the song. Tanishk Bagchi composed the song. The music video also features artists including Romy and Vayu. With a run time of 2:57, the music video has managed to bag over 9 million views on YouTube.

