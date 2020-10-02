'Varmaa', Original Cut Of Dhruv Vikram's Tamil Arjun Reddy, To Get OTT Release

Dhruv Vikram will next be seen in the romantic drama Varmaa, which is a Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Varmaa was actually the original Tamil version of Arjun Reddy, but due to some behind the scenes creative differences, the entire movie was remade. This new movie was titled Adithya Varma and released back in November of 2019. Now, the original cut of Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa is all set to release directly on OTT.

Dhruv Vikram's 'Varmaa' original cut to release on OTT platform

Also Read | Adithya Varma: Vikram Opens Up About Son Dhruv's Debut Film Appearance

Directed by Bala, Varmaa was the very first Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. However, the movie was remade with a new cast in 2019. The second Tamil version, titled Adithya Varma, also starred Dhruv in the lead role, but the rest of the cast was completely changed. Even the director was changed, with Gireesaaya helming the second project.

The original cut of Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa will now be available on the OTT platform Simply South. Simply South is an OTT platform dedicated to Tamil and other South Indian film industries. Only South Indian movies are shared on this OTT platform. This original cut will be available for streaming from October 06, 2020.

Also Read | After Fully Shot 'Varmaa', Tamil Remake Of 'Arjun Reddy' Gets Controversially Scrapped, 'October' Actress Banita Sandhu Joins Cast

The music for Varmaa as well as Adithya Varma was created by composer Radhan. M. Sukumar and Sathish Suriya were the cinematographers for the original cut of Varmaa. The original version starred Megha Chowdhury as the female lead opposite Dhruv Vikram. The movie was also the debut of Dhruv VIkram in the Tamil film industry. Raiza Wilson also played a prominent role in Varmaa. Megha was replayed by Banita Sandhu in the reshoots for Adithya Varma.

Also Read | Adithya Varma, Arjun Reddy, And How They Differ From Each Other

Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy was undoubtedly one of the most popular movies of 2017. The movie has also been remade in Hindi with the title Kabir Singh. The Hindi remake starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Rights for a Malayalam and Kannada version of the movie have also been sold. E4 Entertainment, the house that created the Tamil version, also hold the rights to the Malayalam version of Arjun Reddy.

Also Read | After ‘Varmaa’ Gets Discarded, Tamil Remake Of ‘Arjun Reddy’ Gets New Title; Here Are Dhruv Vikram’s New Co-stars, Director

[Image source: Dhruv Vikram Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.