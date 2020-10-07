Varmaa Movie Review: Dhruv Vikram's Performance Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

Director: Bala

Cast: Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury

Online stream: Simply South

Reviewer rating: 2.5/5

The movie

Since South India filmmaker, Bala’s initial fallout with the producer of E4 Entertainment, fans have been waiting to watch the director’s version on Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Arjun Reddy. After a long haul, Bala’s Varmaa finally released on OTT platforms, which narrates the tale of a misanthropic man and how he forces a meek woman to submit herself to his ‘pure love’. The lead character of the movie, Varmaa becomes deranged when 'his girl' is forced to marry another man, as he tries to get over her by going down a self-destructive path.

The verdict

Bala, in his version of the film, has kept no filters on the character Dhruv Vikram portrays, as in the movie the main character seems to convey that is ‘okay’ to ruin yourself for your love. More so, Bala’s film effectively shows the negative sides of love and explains in detail how differently people react to breakups and societal pressures. However, the authentic portrayal of Varmaa in the movie comes as a breath of fresh air, as Dhruv Vikram has done an outstanding job in the movie, showing what ‘male entitlement’ is about, as per his character demands. More so, Varmaa (Dhruv's character) explains the side effects of trying to force someone in love.

Varmaa can be considered as ‘package of learnings’, as the director of the film has successfully managed to concoct adverse human emotions one faces after a bad breakup. However, the movie, at certain points, gives glimpses of excess toxic masculinity, as ‘a right to own your loved ones’ is shown explicitly in the film. Even though the movie tends to get a bit testosterone-y at times, it also features a strong female character, who later in the film, says a ‘No’ to her ‘family-chosen’ husband and walks out of her marriage.

Final say

After the 2-hour-long drama and immodesty, Varmaa's alcoholism ‘finally pays off’, as he manages to get his girl back after his desperate attempts to forget her. Varmaa is quite entertaining if you keep the subjects like 'women empowerment', 'feminism' and 'toxic masculinity' at bay. The movie released on October 6, 2020.

(Image credits: A still from Varmaa's trailer on YouTube)

