Venkat Prabhu On Limited Reach Of Tamil Cinema: Not As Lucky As Telugu Cinema Directors

Venkat Prabhu recently spoke about how Tamil films don’t break the barrier quite as much as Telugu films do. He was part of a promotional interaction for his upcoming film, Custody. The film features Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Shetty in key roles.

During his media interaction, Prabhu was asked why Tamil films don’t reach pan-India audiences in the same way that Telugu and Kannada films do. He concurred with the take and said that the Tamil film industry is centred around Tamil audiences. Prabhu hoped that Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo might be the big barrier-breaker since it features actors from other film industries as well. He concluded by saying that while the Tamil film industry doesn’t have the same luck that Telugu directors do, they will approach nationwide success at their own pace.

“I think Vijay’s Leo should break the barrier and make that impact in all languages as it has actors from other industries as well,” said Venkat Prabhu. He added, “But, yes, we are not as lucky as Telugu films and directors. But we will also get there slowly”. It should be noted that with Custody, Naga Chaitanya will also be launched into Tamil cinema.

More about Venkat Prabhu’s Custody

Venkat Prabhu has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. However, he is making his way into the Telugu cinema with Custody. The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role and recently disclosed during the press meeting that Prabhu approached him a few years ago for the film after loving his performance in Love Story. He also added that after coming to know the storyline for the film, he accepted it immediately with no reluctance.

Custody will release on May 12. The film will hit the big screens in Tamil and Telugu. The music for Custody has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the script for the film was also written by Prabhu.