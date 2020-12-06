Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 83

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, known for work in theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi film, passed away in Thane on Sunday. He was 84. As per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest amid the battle against age-related diseases.

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away

As per reports, Ravi Patwardhan faced breathing issues, after which he was admitted to a hospital in Thane, near Mumbai, where he suffered a cardiac arrest, his colleagues said. He had suffered a heart attack in March this year, reports said.

He had featured primarily in Marathi films and his work in ventures like Ashya Asawya Suna, Umbartha, Jyotiba Phule, among others, stood out.

He had also acted in many Hindi films. Some of his popular works in Hindi included Tezaab, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,Thakshak, Jhanjaar, Bond and Yeshwant, among others.

In all, he is said to featured in over 200 films. He often played roles of a cop or a judge.

He was also a veteran of theatre, having reportedly featured in over 150 plays, some of them like Tujha Aahe Tujhpashi being popular. Ravi Patwardhan was last seen in the Zee Marathi TV show Agga Bai Sasubai.

He is survived by his wife, two children and their families.

