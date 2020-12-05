Queen Elizabeth’s Treasured Dorgi Vulcan Passes Away, Monarch Left With Only One Dog

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved pet dog Vulcan has passed away leaving its owner lonely ahead of Christmas festivities. Vulcan, a crossbreed between dachshund and corgi, called ‘dorgi’ had died a few weeks ago, Daily Mail reported citing sources from the Royal Palace. As per The Sun, the dog, which was seen on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2016, died a peaceful death at Windsor castle. The reason behind its death is still unknown.

Image: Bettmann Archive

Following Vulcan’s demise, the monarch is now left with only Candy, another dorgi, out of the total four royal pets. In 2018, the British queen lost Willow due to cancer. Willow was the last descendant of Susan, the dorgi she received on her 18th birthday in 1944. Now, the death of Vulcan has left the queen and her husband Prince Philip with the only pet to celebrate Christmas with.

Image: Bettmann Archive

According to DailyMail, Vulcan and Candy were from a line of Dorgis who were born after Princess Margaret's dachshund, Pipkin, was mated with one of the Queen's dogs. The queen is known for looking after her dogs and has often been pictured with them. All the royal dorgis, live in her private apartments at Windsor and Buckingham Palace and travel to Sandringham as well as Scotland on her private jet.

Dishes at royal kitchen

This comes as Queen Elizabeth II’s former chef for over 11 years, Darren McGrady has recently revealed what kind of dishes the royal household likes during the Christmas holiday season. McGrady, who has already started a YouTube series about the royal kitchen at the time of Christmas, told Hello! magazine that the royals like to “keep it traditional” by preferring turkey over the meats. The 58-year-old also said that it was the “same meal every year” for the royals and even called them “boring” when it comes to festivities.

