'Veyil' Maker Sarath Menon Spills Beans On Shane Nigam's Performance; Says 'he Is Happy'

Sarath Menon, who will be making his directorial debut with Shane Nigam starrer Veyil, in a recent interview with a media portal, revealed that the Kumbalangi Nights actor worked hard for his role in the upcomer. Sarath Menon added that he is happy with Shane Nigam's performance, and appreciated the actor's efforts. Further in the interview, Sarath disclosed that Veyil is a family drama with more emphasis on Shane Nigam's character Sidharth.

Sarath Menon said that Veyil would discuss a complex issue while exploring perspectives, morales, and ethics of different people who come in Shane Nigam's character's life through the film. Veyil also features Shine Tom Chacko and Valiyaperunnal fame James Elia in pivotal roles. Lastly, Sarath Menon exclaimed that Veyil would also have some thrilling moments that will take the audience by surprise.

Sarath Menon's foray into films

Sarath Menon has assisted veterans like Lijo Jose Pellissery in movies like Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau before helming his maiden project. Besides Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sarath has a unique association with filmmaker Mira Nair. He learned filmmaking at Mira Nair's film institute in Uganda. After his formal training, Sarath Menon returned to Kerala to pursue his dream.

Veyil is currently in the post-production stage. The shooting of the Shane Nigam starrer was wrapped recently. The forthcoming film was in the limelight after Shane Nigam refused to shoot for the movie. He complained that Sarath forced him to work for 10-16 hours, and also criticised his direction. However, with the Association of Malayalam movie artists (AMMA) and other film bodies' intervention, Veyil went into production early this year.

The Shane Nigam starrer was expected to hit the marquee in May 2020. However, due to the pandemic and delay in the shooting, the makers seem to have shifted the release date. The makers of Veyil are yet to reveal the new release date of the Shane Nigam starrer.

What's next for Shane Nigam?

Shane Nigam has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Jeevan Jojo's directorial debut Ullasam. The forthcoming film touted to be college-drama will hit the marquee soon. Thereafter, Shane Nigam also has Sajid Yahiya's second directorial feature movie Qalb in the pipeline.

