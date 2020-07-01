Shane Nigam's Long-stalled Film 'Veyil' Wraps Up Shooting, Reveals Producer Joby George

The producer of Veyil revealed that shooting of the upcomer finished on Tuesday. Sharing the news with a picture with the leading man of Veyil- Shane Nigam, Joby George (of Goodwill Entertainments) wrote: "Shoot wrapped up today!" (sic) The Shane Nigam starrer went on floors in mid-2019 and marks the directorial debut of Sarath.

Check out Joby George's post:

Shoot wrapped up today! 😊 #Veyil Posted by Goodwill Entertainments on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Veyil also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, James Elia, Merin Jose Pottackal, Saed Imran, and Sree Rekha in prominent roles. According to reports, Veyil traverses through four stages of a man's life. The forthcoming film was in the limelight after Shane Nigam refused to shoot for the movie. He complained that Sarath forced him to work for 10-16 hours, and also criticised his direction. However, with the Association of Malayalam movie artists (AMMA) and other film bodies intervention, Veyil went into production early this year.

Recently, the makers of the Shane Nigam starrer released the poster of the upcomer. The official poster grabbed all the eyeballs for its intriguing visuals, with moviegoers raving about Shane Nigam's look. Here's a look at the latest poster of Veyil:

The Shane Nigam starrer was expected to hit the marquee in May 2020. However, due to the pandemic and delay in the shooting, the makers seem to have shifted the release date. The makers of Veyil are yet to reveal the new release date of the Shane Nigam starrer.

Meanwhile, Shane Nigam was last seen in debutant Dimal Dennis' Valiyaperunnal. The movie, starring Shane Nigam and newbie Himika Bose, narrates a heartwarming tale of love and friendship. The Shane Nigam starrer also featured Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Alencier, among others in prominent roles. The movie released to positive reviews and managed to impress the critics and audience alike.

What's next for Shane Nigam?

Shane Nigam has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Jeevan Jojo's directorial debut Ullasam. The forthcoming film touted to be college-drama will hit the marquee soon. Thereafter, Shane Nigam also has Sajid Yahiya's second directorial feature movie Qalb in the pipeline.

