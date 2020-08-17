'Veyil' Cast: Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko & Other Central Characters Of Malayalam Film

Malayalam movie Veyil's trailer was released online on Monday, August 17. The two-minute-long trailer introduced the central characters of the family drama that stars Shane Nigam in the lead. Veyil's trailer was released by producer Joby George on his social media. Sharing the trailer, Veyil's producer wrote: "Chingam one, Malayalam's new year... Praying that everyone will have another year of goodness. Along with this, there is a trailer link to our movie Veyil." (sic)

Check out the trailer of Veyil:

Also Read | Shane Nigam's 'Veyil': Producer Joby George Announces Trailer Release Date; Details Here

Veyil Malayalam movie cast details

Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam essays the role of Siddhu, a college student. Shane Nigam's character sports two different looks in the film to narrate two phases of his life that traverse through the film. Shane Nigam's character in Veyil has star resemblance to his role in Madhu C Narayanan's Kumbalangi Nights. Interestingly, Shane Nigam will be sharing the screen space with Shine Tom Chacko for the second time after Anurag Manohar's Ishq (2019).

Shine Tom Chacko

Shine Tom Chacko, who is sharing the screen space with Shane Nigam after the success of Ishq (2019), essays a prominent role in the upcomer. Going by the trailer of Veyil, it seems Shine Tom Chacko is playing the role of an aspiring politician. Shine Tom Chacko's first look from the Shane Nigam starrer was released a few months ago, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Shane Nigam's Long-stalled Film 'Veyil' Wraps Up Shooting, Reveals Producer Joby George

James Elia

James Elia essays the role of a politician, who seems to be bothered by an event or person in his life. Going by Veyil's trailer, it seems James Elia plays the antagonist in the upcomer. James Elia, who has essayed small and supporting characters in movies like Kappela (2020), Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte (2020), Joseph (2018), among others, seems to have a substantial role in the film.

Merin Jose Pottackal

Merin Jose Pottackal, who debuted in Mollywood with Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries, will essay the role of Shane Nigam's best friend. Merin, whose most of the scenes in the film are with Shane, also has a significant role to play in the film. Unlike his debut movie, Merin Jose Pottackal has a meatier and demanding role in the upcomer.

Also Read | 'Veyil' Maker Sarath Menon Spills Beans On Shane Nigam's Performance; Says 'he Is Happy'

Sona Olickal

Veyil marks the acting debut of Sona Olickal, who has featured in a few musical albums in the past. Sona Olickal plays the role of a college student. Veyil's trailer managed to explore the sweet relationship she shares with Shane Nigam, and how she plays an important role in making him take the right decisions.

Also Read | Shane Nigam Starrer 'Veyil' Trailer Promises A Gripping Family Drama; Watch Video

Veyil cast also includes actors like Saed Imran, Anandhu PM, Sree Rekha, Neha, among others in prominent roles. The movie is written and directed by debutant Sarath Menon. Shaz Mohammed handles the camera while Praveen Prabhakaran handles the editing. The music for the film is composed by Pradeep Kumar. The Shane Nigam starrer is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the silver screens soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.